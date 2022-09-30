Zendure launches a giant ‘semi-solid state’ battery on motorized wheels

Zendure’s SuperBase V is the largest and most powerful portable battery yet. Not only can the 6.4kWh battery-on-wheels be expanded to 64kWh via stackable modules, it stores electrons in what the company calls the “first home energy system with semi-solid state batteries.” It can accept up to 3,000W of solar input, can be charged at a level 2 EV station, and includes external running lights, voice control, and powered wheels (because of course it does).

According to Zendure, semi-solid state batteries offer 42 percent higher energy density and improved safety compared to lithium-ion phosphate (aka, LFP or LiFePO4) batteries — the current gold standard. As Professor Hobo explains it on YouTube, Zendure’s semi-solid state batteries are “basically just a more energy dense version of regular lithium-ion but in a solid pouch format which apparently boasts greater damage resistance” compared to more typical cylindrical cells.

Here’s how Zendure explains it:

In Semi-Solid State Battery manufacturing, the chemical solvents used to make the internal compounds remain inside the battery during assembly. These solvents harden and become a solid electrolyte interphase that is more resilient and far less likely to suffer the kind of chain reaction that causes fires and burns in other lithium-ion options. Even when punctured by a metal spike in performance tests.

The 130lb SuperBase V has even more capacity and power than competitor EcoFlow’s largest battery — the 100lb Delta Pro I reviewed this summer — which ships with a 3.6kWh LFP battery that can be expanded to 25kWh. For context, the standard range Ford F-150 Lightning pickup ships with 98kWh of useable energy.

In terms of output power, the SuperBase V is unusual in that the US version has both 120V and 220V sockets to power standard and high-wattage devices. AC output is rated at 3,800W with a 7,600W surge — that’s enough for almost any household appliance. If you need more power you can connect two SuperBase V systems together for 7,600W of output. It has a total of 14 output ports including a pair of 100W USB-C PD ports for gadgets and a 12.6V / 30A Andersen port to power your RV.

A full Zendure system featuring two SuperBase V batteries, expansion batteries, and a home panel. Image: Zendure

That 6.6kWh SuperBase V battery can also be charged in as little as an hour by plugging into AC power and maxing out the solar input under perfect conditions. Rounding out the features are an app that lets you manage ports from your phone and an optional home panel to hook the whole system into your household wiring.

SuperBase V is being sold on Kickstarter as is often the case with product brands that want to gauge market demand ahead of sales. Zendure does have a track record of delivering products that work, but it’s still crowdfunding which carries some risk.

The SuperBase V is being offered at “super early bird” prices of $3,799. There’s also a 4.6kWh LFP version for $2,499 if you don’t feel comfortable testing first generation semi-solid state battery technology. The campaign has already raised $1.2 million and runs until November 18th, after which the SuperBase V can be purchased on Zendure’s website.