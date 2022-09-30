After six seasons, Community will get its movie

After making improbable returns for its fourth, fifth, and sixth seasons, Community will deliver on a long-running joke / promise with a movie, but this time, it’s on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. Community debuted in 2009, and when NBC canceled the show in 2014, fans began a social media campaign for #SixSeasonsandaMovie based on a line from the show, which they’re now going to get.

Series creator Dan Harmon is on board, along with much of the original case, including Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. In recent months, Harmon had been saying the movie was a matter of “when and not if,” and now it’s clear why he was so confident. Original cast members who departed the show before it ended, like Yvette Nicole Brown, Chevy Chase, and Donald Glover, were not mentioned in the press release announcing the movie.

Peacock didn’t even exist during any part of the show’s run since it launched in 2020 but is somehow delivering on the show’s fateful prediction that, at the time it was said, seemed destined for fulfillment by Netflix since that was practically the only subscription streaming service going.

Since the show was canceled, there has also been Harmon’s 2018 admission of harassment and abuse of a writer on the show’s staff.

Sony Pictures TV and Universal Television are working together on the new season, which doesn’t have a release date yet, and mentioned that Peacock has (non-exclusively) acquired rights to stream the full series library. It may arrive soon, however, as the press release included the picture above, which is apparently from episode nine of season 6, titled “Grifting.”