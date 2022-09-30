Ubisoft will let you transfer your Stadia purchases to PC

Stadia may be shutting down next year, but if you’ve purchased Ubisoft titles on the cloud gaming platform, you’ll be able to transfer those purchases to PC at some point in the future, Ubisoft confirmed to The Verge.

“While Stadia will shut down on January 18th, 2023, we’re happy to share that we’re currently working to bring the games you own on Stadia to PC through Ubisoft Connect,” Ubisoft senior corporate communications manager Jessica Roache said in a statement. “We’ll have more to share regarding specific details as well as the impact for Ubisoft+ subscribers at a later date.”

This means that players who may have invested in Ubisoft’s games on Stadia will be able to play them again on their PC down the line. That said, some people may have bought a game on Stadia because they could play without a souped-up PC, so you may have to upgrade your PC hardware to play it once you transfer it over. It’s unclear at this time if you’ll be able to bring over your saves and progress.

Google has already shut down commerce on the Stadia Store, so you won’t be able to buy an Ubisoft game now so you can redeem it on PC later. However, Google is going to refund all software purchased on the Stadia Store, so if you previously bought Ubisoft games on Stadia, you’ll be getting your money back.