How to watch Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event

Apple’s next big product event is set for September 7th. It’s the company’s third live event of the year, and we’re expecting to see quite a few big announcements, from the iPhone 14 lineup to a new “Pro” Apple Watch model to the next generation of AirPods Pro — plus a bunch more.

The event is being held in person for select members of the media, but it’s also going to be streaming online for everyone else. Here are the details for you to watch the event from wherever you are.

When does the Apple event start?

The Apple event is set to begin September 7th at 10AM PT / 1PM ET.

Where can I watch the Apple event?

A livestream for the Apple event will be available on Apple.com, Apple’s YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app. We’ve also embedded Apple’s livestream above. If you can’t make it in time, a recording of the event is usually available right afterward on YouTube.

The Verge will also be hosting a live blog here on the site to cover product announcements and other news during the event, with up-to-the-minute updates. We’ll also have updates on our social platforms: Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.