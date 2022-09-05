Samsung is bringing new features to its older foldables and smartwatches starting today

Older generations of Samsung foldable phones and smartwatches will soon be eligible to update to the latest versions of One UI, granting new features such as multitasking gestures, optimizations for large-screened devices, first-party app enhancements and a PC-like taskbar for phones, and new watch faces and customizations for Galaxy smartwatches.

Samsung’s One UI 4.1.1 is based on Android 12L and first appeared on devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Samsung has already started to roll out the UI 4.1.1 update globally today to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 devices, which should reach all users within the next few days. The Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Fold have also been confirmed to receive the One UI 4.1.1 update by Samsung at some point, though no timeline has been provided.



Users of these older folding handsets will be able to enjoy features such as the Taskbar which allows you to quickly switch between applications and drag-and-drop apps to create a split view. A new two-finger gesture is also available for multitasking, allowing you to instantly switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split your screen in half for improved productivity.

Additional features coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 include the ability to adjust settings, make calls, dial back missed calls and reply to texts (using voice-to-text) from the cover screen, as well as take selfies with the main camera using Rear Cam Selfie.

The One UI Watch 4.5 first got a full release on the Galaxy Watch 5, and is now also coming to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. That means six new interactive watch faces and additional customizations, as well as a new QWERTY keyboard. Samsung hasn’t provided a release date for the rollout of Watch 4.5

Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 have been confirmed by Samsung to be eligible for a separate software update around the end of September. This refresh will deliver “selected features” from One UI Watch 4.5, such as two new watch faces, snore analysis, and support for blood pressure and ECG measuring in the Samsung Health Monitor app.