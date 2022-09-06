Leaked Apple Watch Pro case looks big at 49mm

The Apple Watch Pro leaks continue with Sonny Dickson returning with a size comparison, this time sharing images of purported cases for the 49mm Apple Watch Pro next to cases for the smaller Series 7 and upcoming Series 8 watches. The Apple Watch Pro looks much larger than the 45mm or 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 devices the company currently sells, as well as the rumored Series 8 also expected to be announced on Wednesday.

The size comparison follows the leaked cases and CAD drawings from yesterday, which showed a new button to the left of the flat Apple Watch Pro display, along with a new protrusion to the right housing a mic, button, and Digital Crown that now appears to be better protected from accidental presses — something that could easily happen when worn by the outdoor athletes this watch is supposedly targetting. The drawings were later corroborated by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Gurman had previously stated that the Apple Watch Pro’s larger display, battery, and rugged titanium casing “probably won’t appeal to all consumers, as it’s going to be bigger than most wrists.” Indeed, 49mm would be too large for some, but also too small for others.

For example, I’m six-feet tall and athletic and find the 47mm Garmin Epix 2 a little too small — I prefer larger 51mm cases. My colleague Victoria, however, found the 41mm Garmin Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar to be just right for her smaller wrists. Garmin watches are round, however, so we’ll have to see what difference that might make when the Apple Watch Pro becomes a reality.

Apple is expected to announce the Apple Watch Pro and Series 8 devices on Wednesday alongside the new iPhone 14 which The Verge will be covering live, so stay tuned.