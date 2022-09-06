 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Leaked Insta360 X3 camera has a larger touchscreen and new pre-record feature

The 360-degree action cam will be officially announced on September 8th

By Jess Weatherbed

Leaked images of the Insta360 X3 action camera Image: Insta360 / WinFuture

Insta360 is currently teasing the announcement of its “next camera” on September 8th, but WinFuture seems to have the details early. The German-language site has images and specs for the company’s new X3 360-degree action camera, which drops the “One” name from its branding and sports a larger display than its predecessor, the Insta360 One X2.

WinFuture suggests that the Insta360 X3 will be rocking the same 5.7k resolution found on both previous generations of the camera, though updated image sensors should achieve 4K resolution in single-lens mode, up from the 1440p resolution featured on the One X2. Timelapse videos can be made in 8K and still photos can be taken at resolutions up to 72 megapixels.

Full specifications are a little sparse so there’s no word yet on framerates or water resistance, but the product images show that the circular touchscreen display featured on the One X2 has been scrapped in favor of a much larger 2.29-inch rectangular one. Our own Senior Video Producer Becca Farsace described the One X2’s quirky circular touchscreen as “one of the most responsive screens I have used on an action camera.” Here’s hoping this larger offering is just as impressive.

The Insta360 X3 action camera
A side-angle view of the Insta360 X3.
Image: Insta360 / WinFuture

Additional buttons and improved voice control are also reportedly coming to improve camera operation, as well as a 50 percent speed boost to data transfers via WLAN. A new ‘pre-recorder’ feature is also mentioned that seems similar to GoPro’s own HindSight feature, which continuously records audio and video allowing you to save 15 or 30 seconds of footage to an SD card after the shutter button is pressed. That way you don’t miss any shots.

Pricing for the European market is said to be set at a tax-inclusive price of €539.99, which works out at around $540. The Insta360 One X and Insta360 One X2 retailed for $399.99 and $429.99, respectively. Guess we’ll have to wait until September 8th to know for sure.

