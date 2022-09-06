Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC is next-gen-only in 2023

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting its first DLC. CD Projekt Red has announced Phantom Liberty, an adventure taking place in a new district within the sprawling Night City.

The trailer doesn’t reveal much — only that your protagonist, V, is taking an oath of allegiance to serve the New United States of America. Johnny Silverhand returns as the ghost in your head warning you that swearing yourself to the New United States is a “bad idea.” But just how bad could it be when you get to explore a mysterious part of the city and get awesome new weapons like a totally badass electric whip?

Earlier this year, CD Projekt Red informed us that new DLC would be forthcoming but not until 2023. In the meantime, fans can scratch their Cyberpunk 2077 itch with a new spinoff anime debuting on Netflix on September 13th. To celebrate the launch of the show, CD Projekt Red is also launching an Edgerunners-themed update to the game, including a new tool called REDmod that aims to make modding Cyberpunk 2077 an easier experience.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is a next-gen-only DLC coming to Playstation 5, Xbox Series S / X, PC, and Stadia.