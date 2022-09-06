T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is now available in parts of NYC, Boston, and Philadelphia

T-Mobile is expanding its 5G home internet service to 64 cities in several states in the Northeast, reaching residents in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

This latest expansion in coverage gives more than 9 million homes access to T-Mobile’s internet, the company says. However, as our review last year showed, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be consistent everywhere. T-Mobile warns that even if your city is on the list (available below), it’s not ready to go everywhere yet. However, some people may be eligible for 4G LTE service. Currently, the service is $50 a month for AutoPay customers and $30 for families with Magenta MAX, T-Mobile’s phone plan.

Launched in April 2021, the Home Internet service has been steadily expanding across the US. During its second-quarter earnings call, T-Mobile reported it has more than 1.5 million Home Internet customers and now says it has coverage available to over 40 million households — even without using SpaceX satellites.

If you want to see if your area is now covered, you can enter your address on T-Mobile’s site.

Connecticut

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown

New Haven-Milford

Norwich-New London

Torrington

Maryland

Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

California-Lexington Park

Easton

Hagerstown-Martinsburg

Salisbury

Massachusetts

Barnstable

Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Springfield

Vineyard Haven

Worcester

New Jersey

Atlantic City-Hammonton

Ocean City

Trenton-Princeton

Vineland-Bridgeton

New York

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

Amsterdam

Auburn

Batavia

Binghamton

Buffalo-Cheektowaga

Corning

Cortland

Elmira

Glens Falls

Hudson

Ithaca

Jamestown-Dunkirk-Fredonia

Kingston

Malone

New York-Newark-Jersey City

Ogdensburg-Massena

Olean

Oneonta

Plattsburgh

Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown

Rochester

Seneca Falls

Syracuse

Utica-Rome

Watertown-Fort Drum

Pennsylvania