T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is now available in parts of NYC, Boston, and Philadelphia

Now covering 64 new cities in the northeast of the US

By Jasmine Hicks

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

the letter t in a pink box with two squares on either side of it Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

T-Mobile is expanding its 5G home internet service to 64 cities in several states in the Northeast, reaching residents in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

This latest expansion in coverage gives more than 9 million homes access to T-Mobile’s internet, the company says. However, as our review last year showed, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be consistent everywhere. T-Mobile warns that even if your city is on the list (available below), it’s not ready to go everywhere yet. However, some people may be eligible for 4G LTE service. Currently, the service is $50 a month for AutoPay customers and $30 for families with Magenta MAX, T-Mobile’s phone plan.

Launched in April 2021, the Home Internet service has been steadily expanding across the US. During its second-quarter earnings call, T-Mobile reported it has more than 1.5 million Home Internet customers and now says it has coverage available to over 40 million households — even without using SpaceX satellites.

If you want to see if your area is now covered, you can enter your address on T-Mobile’s site.

Connecticut

  • Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk
  • Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown
  • New Haven-Milford
  • Norwich-New London
  • Torrington

Maryland

  • Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
  • California-Lexington Park
  • Easton
  • Hagerstown-Martinsburg
  • Salisbury

Massachusetts

  • Barnstable
  • Boston-Cambridge-Newton
  • Springfield
  • Vineyard Haven
  • Worcester

New Jersey

  • Atlantic City-Hammonton
  • Ocean City
  • Trenton-Princeton
  • Vineland-Bridgeton

New York

  • Albany-Schenectady-Troy
  • Amsterdam
  • Auburn
  • Batavia
  • Binghamton
  • Buffalo-Cheektowaga
  • Corning
  • Cortland
  • Elmira
  • Glens Falls
  • Hudson
  • Ithaca
  • Jamestown-Dunkirk-Fredonia
  • Kingston
  • Malone
  • New York-Newark-Jersey City
  • Ogdensburg-Massena
  • Olean
  • Oneonta
  • Plattsburgh
  • Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown
  • Rochester
  • Seneca Falls
  • Syracuse
  • Utica-Rome
  • Watertown-Fort Drum

Pennsylvania

  • Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton
  • Bloomsburg-Berwick
  • Chambersburg-Waynesboro
  • East Stroudsburg
  • Erie
  • Lancaster
  • Lebanon
  • Lewisburg
  • Lock Haven
  • New Castle
  • Oil City
  • Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
  • Pittsburgh
  • Pottsville
  • Reading
  • Sayre
  • Scranton-Wilkes-Barre
  • Sunbury
  • York-Hanover

