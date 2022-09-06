You can customize this keyboard with your own Legos

This Lego-friendly mechanical keyboard from MelGeek lets you swap out more than just its keycaps and switches (via Gizmodo). If you happen to have a bunch of Lego bricks sitting around, you can redesign the entire case thanks to the Lego studs planted across the sides and bottom of the board.

The keyboard is, fittingly, called the Pixel, and while it’s not officially licensed by Lego, you can build out just about any design — and maybe even incorporate an existing set — right on the case. It sports a tenkeyless design, making it a step down from full-sized boards, as it doesn’t come with a number pad.

But the case isn’t just the only thing that you can customize, either. MelGeek has cleverly included studs beneath each keycap, letting you outfit the board with your own Lego keycaps if you so desire.

Not to mention that the switches themselves are hot-swappable, too, so you can rip out the existing ones and install ones with your preferred amount of clickiness. (It’s not immediately clear which type of switches the board comes with, but we’ll update this article if we find out.) Once you’ve got the board equipped with your Lego keycaps and switches, you can plug it into your computer (or go wireless) and play around with its RGB lighting.

The Pixel isn’t on sale just yet, but you can lock in the keyboard at a cheaper $199 price (it’ll cost $269 when it’s available) if you pay a $1 reservation fee. I currently have all the parts and equipment I need to build a custom mechanical keyboard — complete with a soldering iron — but I’ve put off this task for about two years now. If I don’t end up getting around to it anytime soon (which, if I’m being honest with myself, I probably won’t), perhaps a Lego-compatible keyboard will satisfy my craving for a unique (and ever-changing) board.