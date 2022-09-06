Cyberpunk 2077’s new update adds cross-platform saves, mod management, and more

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a new performance mode for Xbox Series S, an official tool for installing and making mods, and a big improvement to outfits via the 1.6 Edgerunners update, which was announced alongside the Phantom Liberty DLC pack. Like the DLC, it seems like most future updates to the game will be for next-gen consoles only; the company says 1.6 will be “the last major update” for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The update is available to download today for all platforms (though the modding tools are limited to the PC), including those last-gen consoles. On the Xbox Series X, it’s a 39.6GB download.

The new wardrobe feature — which some players will know as a “transmog” system — lets you change your outfit without modifying your armor rating or other stats. This could help avoid a common problem with RPGs, where the player is forced to choose between an outfit that looks cool and one that has better stats. (And I certainly welcome it as someone who almost always chooses the former.) You’ll also be able to see a preview of clothing items when you’re shopping for them at a vendor.

The patch also adds cross-platform saves for users who are logged in. This means you could load your Steam Deck’s save file from your PS5 and pick up right where you left off. (Though there are a few caveats if you live in a place where some of the game’s content is censored, such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Japan).

For PC players, CD Projekt Red is releasing a tool called REDmod along with the update. While the game has supported mods for over a year, the company says that the official tool will help people manage and install mods as well as create them. According to the REDmod site, it’ll let you add your own sounds, animations, and scripts to the game.

The update includes a variety of smaller additions as well. The Xbox Series S is getting the performance mode setting from the Series X, which makes the game aim to hit 60fps while keeping the resolution somewhere between 800p and 1080p. Some of the content added in the 1.6 patch, including “new equipment and new Photo Mode features,” will tie in to the upcoming Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime that’s premiering on Netflix next week.

For people who are fans of CD Projekt’s other major franchise, The Witcher, there’s now an in-game arcade cabinet that lets you play a game featuring Geralt’s horse. It seems very similar to Google Chrome’s dinosaur game, where you endlessly run, jump, and duck to avoid obstacles, and the company is releasing it as a separate app for Android and iOS.

For more details on the new weapons and gigs that have been added to Cyberpunk 2077, you can check out CD Projekt Red’s stream above. The stream also includes a beautiful demonstration of how you can add a cat to the game’s photo mode.

Update September 6th, 4:31PM ET: Clarified that the wardrobe feature adds transmogrification into the game.