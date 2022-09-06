New Xbox noise suppression will remove breathing, clicks, and music in party chats

If you have Xbox friends that like to breathe heavily into their microphones, blast loud music in the background, or click loudly on their controller, the new Xbox noise suppression feature is here to save you. Xbox Series X and S owners are getting an update today that has noise suppression during party chats to remove annoying clicks, background music, and breathing.

Noise suppression is enabled by default, but Microsoft notes that it’s easy to toggle on or off. “If you want to keep some types of background noise in your parties, like music, you can also turn noise suppression off,” explains an Xbox support note. “Just open the guide, scroll to Parties & chats, and select Options. There you can enable or disable noise suppression.”

Xbox noise suppression is similar to Discord’s Krisp audio filters and Nvidia’s impressive Broadcast app that allow PC players to filter out background noise.

This new Xbox dashboard update also includes a new way to join friends’ games. “Now the friends you share your game clips and screenshots with can not only watch your captures, they can start playing right away on their mobile device or PC with cloud gaming,” explains Microsoft. All you need to do is tap play from a clip, and you can start playing directly in a browser. It’s similar to how Google Stadia lets you share clips and friends can jump into games.