Today, Apple announced that it was releasing its latest operating system, iOS 16, on September 12th. It first announced the free upgrade last June during its Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 and released a public beta in July. (Unfortunately, the release of iPadOS 16 has been delayed despite the fact that, traditionally, the two operating systems are released together.)

As a result, the plethora of features that will come with the update won’t be much of a surprise. They start with a variety of improvements to the lock screen, including the ability to add widgets and customize its look and a new way of presenting notifications. You will be able to edit and recall sent messages (with some limitations), use the new iCloud Shared Photo Library to share photos with your family, and use the Live Text feature to pull text from videos as well as photos, with new abilities added.

The new operating system is perfectly timed to be introduced along with Apple’s latest iPhones, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, which will be available for preorder on September 9th and available in stores on September 16th.

Meanwhile, if you weren’t willing to install a beta version of iOS 16 on your existing iPhone — because, after all, betas are officially unfinished — you won’t have to wait long to take advantage of these upgrades.

