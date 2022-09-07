The Apple Watch Ultra is finally here

After over a year of rumors, Apple has finally announced the Apple Watch Ultra — a rugged, premium smartwatch that now sits atop Apple’s smartwatch lineup. The watch introduces a new design with a bigger display as well as a new design for exploration and outdoors activity.

There’s a new button guard on the side, with a 49mm titanium case, redesigned digital crown, and a new Action button. The orange Action button can be customized for various purposes. The display has sapphire crystal as well as 2,000 nits of brightness. The buttons and crowns are also designed to work with gloves, which is a big concern for outdoor athletes. Each has cellular capability and gets up to 36 hours on a single charge. It also has an extended battery life of 60 hours. There’s also a low-power GPS mode that still is able to measure heart rate.

The Ultra also has improved multi-band GPS, which includes the new L5 frequency. It’s something you only see on fitness watches like Garmins and Coros these days. It also has a trackback feature in case you accidentally go off the grid. The Action button also lets you transition from one leg of a triathlon to the next. There’ll also be auto-detect for when athletes arrive at tracks later this year. It also has an 86 decibel siren to help others locate you.

For water sports, it can withstand kiteboarding and has WR 100 water resistance. It automatically l launches a new depth app when you’re underwater to show time, depth, and temperature. It’s also certified to EN 13319 for scuba divers. It also has a new Oceanic Plus app for recreational and scuba divers.

There are also three new bands: Alpine, Trail, and Ocean. They cater to different environments and are meant to endure “long runs, hard falls, and rippling currents.”

The Apple Watch Ultra marks a new chapter in Apple’s smartwatch journey. So far, Apple Watches have been more general use devices with great connectivity, smart features, and advanced health alerts. But the Ultra is an explicitly fitness-first device that’s meant to compete with the likes of Garmin and Polar.

It also comes at a time when the Android landscape is shifting — Google is launching its first-ever smartwatch, Samsung also just came out with a pro watch, and certain Wear OS 2 watches are slated for an upgrade to Wear OS 3 this fall. When you consider that, it feels like kismet that Apple is also embarking on something new in the wearables space now.

The Apple Watch Ultra will be available starting September 23 for $799.

Developing… for the latest details, check out our live blog.