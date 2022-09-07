iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max announced with a new notch and always-on displays

Apple has officially announced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both handsets have new pill-shaped cutout that replaces the notch and can adjust dynamically, in the first big display redesign since Apple introduced the iPhone X in 2017. Both devices also have a faster A16 Bionic chip and an always-on display.

Apple CEO Tim Cook calls the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max the “most innovative pro lineup yet.”

The first notable design change with the iPhone 14 Pro models is the display. While Apple will offer the usual 6.1- and 6.7-inch options, the notch is being replaced by a pill-shaped cutout that will house the Face ID components and a second circular cutout for the front-facing camera.

Apple has moved the proximity senor behind the display, and notifications will now pop out of the notch in an animation. Apple calls this system the Dynamic Island. Notifications and alerts will adapt and move around the pill-shaped notch, and Apple is really leaning into how it animates and uses the system for new notifications.

Both the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will include an always-on display that works with the new lock screen widget feature in iOS 16. It will support information like reminders, calendar events, and weather without the iPhone having to wake up to display it. There’s even a sleep state for iOS 16 wallpapers that will darken them to use less battery power.

The iPhone 14 Pro arrives after modest upgrades to the iPhone 13 Pro models last year, which moved to a 120Hz ProMotion high refresh rate display and three all-new cameras. On the Android side, Samsung has a Galaxy Fold 4 which combines a tablet and a phone experience into one device, and the Galaxy Flip 4 which folds in half.

Developing… for the latest details, check out our live blog.