Apple’s iPhone 14 event live blog

It’s time for Apple’s annual September event, and this should be a big one: we’re expecting iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, and plenty of models between them. The event, which Apple’s calling “Far Out,” kicks off today, September 7th, at 1PM ET / 10AM PT. It’s streaming live for anyone who wants to tune in remotely, but Apple is also holding an in-person component from its campus in Cupertino — and we’ll be there, reporting live.

The event is expected to be headlined by an expansive lineup of new iPhones. The iPhone 14 is likely to get a larger-sized sibling, while the iPhone 14 Pro could see more substantial upgrades, including a long-awaited always-on display. On the Apple Watch side of things, rumors suggest there’ll be an updated Apple Watch SE, a next-generation Apple Watch Series 8, and the introduction of a new high-end model meant for more extreme use cases and serious workouts. Also, the AirPods Pro should get their first update in three years.

That’s a lot for Apple to pack in — and, of course, there are always some unexpected surprises in between. Follow along here for updates, commentary, and photos from the event.

Watch Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event live

iPhone 14 & Apple Watch live blog