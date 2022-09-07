Android 13 is making it easier to keep work and personal data separate

Android 13 has new features that aim to improve the experience of using a single device for both work and play. According to Google, Android 13’s redesigned “work profiles” build upon last year’s enhancements to keep an employee’s personal data separate from their work data and make the user experience better and more productive, all while still adhering to an IT department’s admin policies.

One improvement in Android 13 lets employees specify if an app should be opened in their personal or work profile. This can be useful to keep corporate videos out of personal YouTube watchlists, suggests Google in one example. Employees can also have two photo galleries on their devices (one for personal use and the other for work) for a more curated sharing experience with personal and business apps.

A new central hub feature will allow employees to more easily manage their device security and privacy settings

Android 13 also adds smart dictation to work profile apps for Pixel users which Google says will keep “corporate jargon dictated for work emails out of personal chats.” Meanwhile, a new central hub feature allows employees to more easily manage their device security and privacy settings, and see what data is shared with company admins and any restrictions they’ve placed on devices. Admins also have more control over Wi-Fi connectivity on devices, adding security logs for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and password activities in line with National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP).

More features are listed as “coming soon” to Android 13. Lost Mode will allow IT admins to lock down access and locate lost or stolen company-owned devices, while Stay Private on Work Wi-Fi will automatically encrypt traffic when personal profiles are toggled by an employee for use on a company’s wireless network. And finally, employees will be able to securely manage messages, notifications, and pictures on their phones from company-issued Chromebooks.