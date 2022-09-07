Nintendo announces a new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet-flavored Switch OLED

Seems like whenever a new flagship Nintendo game is about to release, it gets a special edition Switch to go with it. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are no exception, as today, Nintendo has revealed the orange and grape-flavored OLED Switch that will accompany the release of the next major Pokémon title.

Burdened with the especially cumbersome name — The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition — the OLED Switch launches on November 4th and retails at $359.99, making the fancy paint job featuring Scarlet and Violet’s new legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon worth $10 extra bucks than the regular stark white SWOLED.

In addition to the new SWOLED, Nintendo also released a new trailer for ScarVi (my new name for the game that I just made up right now) that gives us even more details on what to expect from the game. The trailer revealed the “evil” Team Star — a group of rebellious students that seem to live in their own autonomous zone, which is a hilarious bit of world-building when you realize that Paldea’s partly based on Spain, a country that is currently grappling with independence movements.

Pokémon politics aside, the trailer also shows off another chunk of the story campaign, which features your student helping an upperclassman find the mysterious Herba Mystica. It’ll require venturing into the lairs of pokémon titans, which seems to mimic the hunt for the pokémon alphas of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Finally, no Pokémon game would be complete without gym battles. Victory Road is where your students face off against the talented gym leaders, some of whom have been designed to extract the maximum amount of thirst possible.

Not highlighted in the trailer but mentioned in the accompanying press release, ScarVi will also have a new gameplay feature called “Let’s Go.” According to the press release, a trainer can send out a pokémon to roam the wilds, pick up items, and auto-battle any ‘mon they might run into, which is great for grinding, but shiny hunters might wanna beware.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launch on November 18th on the Nintendo Switch.