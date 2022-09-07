Netflix is resurrecting the Teletubbies with a new series

Almost as if they heard about HBO Max kicking Sesame Street to the curb, Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po are coming back to entertain (and hopefully scare the hell out of) a new generation of Teletubbies fans in a new series from Netflix.

Today, Netflix announced the impending arrival of its refreshed Teletubbies preschool show from Andrew Davenport, co-creator of the original series that first took the world by storm in the late ’90s. The news series is set to be narrated by The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burgess and will star Doctor Who’s Jeremiah Krage as Tinky Winky, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s Nick Kellington as Dipsy, Rebecca Hyland as Laa-Laa, and Wonder Woman 1984 stuntwoman Rachelle Beinart as Po.

According to Netflix, the new Teletubbies will once again follow the quartet of coordinated humanoids as they frolic and have all sorts of educational adventures under the watchful eyes of a sun that is also a baby. Netflix’s Teletubbies will also feature a number of “Tummy Tales” songs meant to “have the entire family dancing along” in each of its 26 12-minute-long episodes, which can easily be interpreted as a warning to parents about the kid-centric earworms they’ll have to endure once the series drops on November 14th.