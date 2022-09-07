Now Nvidia is including Spider-Man as a pack-in with new GPUs

Nvidia is bundling its higher-end RTX 30-series graphics cards with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered. If you purchase a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, 3090, 3080 Ti, 3080 GPU — or a qualifying desktop or laptop that comes with those cards — Nvidia will include a free digital copy of the $59.99 game.

Spider-Man Remastered, which is currently one of the top-selling titles on Steam, is the latest freebie Nvidia’s using to try to get users to buy its cards. After the original Spider-Man got rave reviews on PlayStation 4, the remastered version of the game just launched on PC (and Steam Deck) in August. The PC version of the game supports both ultrawide monitors and Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), which should enable higher-resolution gameplay and boost frame rates.

You have until October 12th to take advantage of the offer. So if you’re in the market for a new GPU right now, it wouldn’t be a bad time to pull the trigger on one. After a nearly two-year-long shortage, Nvidia’s 30-series cards (and other GPUs for that matter) have finally become easier — and cheaper — to buy.

Nvidia actually made too many of its cards, which is part of the reason why the prices of its GPUs are so much lower than their MSRP right now. Instead of its $1,999 MSRP, the flagship RTX 3090 Ti currently goes for $1,099 on Best Buy. Nvidia’s also likely looking to make room for its upcoming 40-series cards, and is sweetening the deal on its 30-series GPUs with game bundles and steep discounts. In July, Nvidia started offering Ghostwire: Tokyo, Doom Eternal, and the Doom Eternal: Year One Pass with its high-end GPUs.