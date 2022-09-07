Steve Jobs’ friends and family just launched an archive to celebrate his life

The friends and family of Apple founder Steve Jobs have launched the Steve Jobs Archive, an organization that celebrates the technology titan. You can visit the archive at stevejobsarchive.com.

Right now, the site is simple. At the top, there’s a poetic email Jobs sent to himself about his admiration for humanity. Scrolling down reveals some notable quotes from Jobs, including some from his famous 2005 commencement address at Stanford. At the end, there’s a short “About Us” description for the archive. Video and audio clips of Jobs are laced in along the way.

“With respect for the past and excitement for the future, the Steve Jobs Archive offers people the tools and opportunities to make their own contribution,” the site reads. “We are building programs, fellowships, collections, and partnerships that reflect Steve’s values and carry his sense of possibility forward.” A press release also says that the archive will “act as a repository of historical materials relating to Steve, some of which have never before been made public.” More announcements about additional offerings and projects will be made in the coming months.

The archive was introduced by Laurene Powell Jobs, Jobs’ widow, at Vox Media’s Code conference on Wednesday. “While we do have some artifacts and some actual real material, the archive is much more about ideas,” she said.

According to Powell Jobs, the archive is “rooted in Steve’s long held notion that once you understand that, outside of the natural world, everything in the built environment and all the systems that govern our life on the planet were built and designed by other humans. Once you have that insight, you understand that you as a human can change it, can prod it, can perhaps, interrogate it and stretch it. In that way, human progress happens.”