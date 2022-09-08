You can currently get a PlayStation 5 bundle from Sony without standing in line

Today, Sony’s giving those who have yet to land a PlayStation 5 another chance. Sony is once again selling the PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $549.99, which comes with the disc-based console and a digital code to download a copy of Horizon Forbidden West. But unlike Sony’s more recent restock events, you don’t need to enter an online queue to check out — just log in with your PlayStation Network and check out (seriously).

While we can’t guarantee you’ll be able to nab the console today, of course, there are a few things you can do to maximize your chances. First, remember that when purchasing a PS5 from Sony, you’ll have to log in to your PlayStation Network account. It’s wise, then, to have your username and password ready, and keep in mind that you can also only buy one console per account. Thankfully, this time around, you don't have to wait in a virtual queue to get Sony’s next-gen console.

Correction September 8th, 3:50PM ET: An earlier version of this article claimed you had to enter a virtual queue in order to purchase the PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle. There is no virtual queue, however, and bundles can be purchased from Sony directly. We regret the error.