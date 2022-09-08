The Razor EcoSmart Cargo is an electric scooter that looks suspiciously like an e-bike

Razor, the company that helped kick off the scooter craze over two decades ago, is expanding its lineup of vehicles for adults with the EcoSmart Cargo, a pretty rad-looking electric scooter that borrows a lot from the world of e-bikes.

The scooter features a number of stylish design touches, including an olive green body and roomy bamboo deck. The scooter also sports a high-torque, 1,000-watt motor and chain drivetrain and can reach speeds up to 19.9mph (32 kilometers per hour) and boasts a range of up to 16.6 miles (26.7km).

The fastest and most powerful scooter in Razor’s lineup

That makes the EcoSmart Cargo the fastest and most powerful scooter in Razor’s lineup. As a company that mainly markets its products to kids, Razor is definitely doubling down on the adult scooter category with this new model. The company cites increasing sales, with double-digit percentage increases between 2020 and 2021, as the primary reason for expanding its adult product lineup.

Other Razor scooters for adults include the EcoSmart SUP, E300 HD, and C25 — each with a top speed of only 15.5mph assuming a maximum load of 220 pounds. The company also recently unveiled the Razor Icon, electrified versions of its classic kick scooter models coming out this month.

“High performance and maximum utility”

The EcoSmart Cargo is unique thanks to its power and versatility. Razor says it’s designed for “high performance and maximum utility,” with enough seat space for two adult riders. Its convertible rack system allows riders to choose between an adult passenger seat with a built-in storage compartment, a basket, or the customizable rack.

The 16-inch (406mm) wheels with fat pneumatic tires should provide for a pretty comfortable riding experience, even when bouncing over rough terrain. Razor claims the 46.8V lithium-ion battery pack can power up to 50 minutes of continuous run time.

There are five speed levels, with a digital display that shows speed, battery level, and speed level. A twist throttle will get the scooter moving, while a rear-disc brake will bring things to a stop. Front and rear fenders are there to protect riders from rain and debris. The padded seat is adjustable, and the bamboo deck includes grip tape to keep your feet in place.

It remains to be seen whether customers will consider this a more rugged scooter, an e-bike with a few missing parts, or a skinnier moped. To me, it looks like a cross between a RadRunner electric utility bike and those Zoomers fat-tire scooters. More broadly, it’s an established company taking a risk on a new form factor, and that’s cool. More of this, please.

The EcoSmart Cargo is available at Razor.com for $1,099.99.