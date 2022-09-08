Rivian and Mercedes-Benz partner up for electric vans

Mercedes-Benz automotive group and Rivian have a new joint venture to build commercial electric vans for both automakers. The companies announced today that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding to start a strategic partnership that will build the new vans on an existing Mercedes-Benz site in Central / Eastern Europe.

There will be two van models, one built on Mercedes’ Vans Electric Architecture (VAN.EA) platform and the other on Rivian’s second-generation electric van platform, called Rivian Light Van (RLV).

The automakers plan to rapidly scale production of electric vans to make them more affordable and transition gas delivery vehicles to electric. “Rivian was created to encourage the world to transition away from fossil fuel consumption by creating compelling products and services.” said Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe.

Developing...