Asus has made its new ROG Phone 6 and Phone 6 Pro available for preorder in North America after the initial launch in the UK and Europe. The latest version of this gaming-centric smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, which is a souped-up version of the same CPU shared by many current-gen flagship Android devices like the Samsung S22 Lineup and OnePlus 10. The ROG Phone 6 also has some additional hardware to cement its status as a go-to device for mobile gaming, which includes a minimum of 12GB of RAM and a 165Hz refresh rate screen with a resolution of 2448 x 1080.

The standard ROG Phone 6 is available in two different configurations. The base model, priced at $999, is equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The upgraded version, priced at $1,099, expands on that with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The ROG Phone 6 Pro includes 18GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage but is otherwise identical to the standard models; however, it sports a higher $1,299 price tag.

All models of the ROG Phone 6 have a 6.78-inch OLED display that’s compatible with HDR10 Plus. The ROG Phone 6 lineup is available in either black or white colorways, which naturally come equipped with plenty of RGB lighting to broadcast your gamer status to everyone around you.

The overall specs for the Asus ROG Phone 6 mirror the overkill philosophy we saw in our review of the ROG Phone 5, offering what appears to be a totally decked-out phone for those that can stomach the price.

The gamer status of the ROG Phone 6 also extends to its robust ecosystem of accessories also accompanies the launch of the ROG Phone 6, including a dedicated controller and an active cooling system. The ROG Kunai 3 gamepad is a cleverly designed peripheral that mirrors Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch. The controllers can either be used as a standalone system or clipped to the ROG Phone 6 with its included case. The Kunai 3 has all the same inputs you’d find on your standard dual analog stick controller, in addition to a pair of back paddle inputs. The Kunai 3 is currently available through the ASUS storefront for $149.99.

While its necessity is debatable, the more unique peripheral that partners with the ROG Phone 6 is the AeroActive Cooler 6, which is essentially a large, RGB-enabled heatsink that clips to the back of the ROG Phone 6. The design of the AeroActive Cooler 6 will be familiar to anyone that’s seen a heatsink for their desktop CPU, as it uses a series of thermally conductive surfaces to dissipate heat through a cooling fan. The cooler itself is powered via a USB-C connection from the ROG Phone 6 but can be adjusted depending on your desired level of cooling. The AeroActive cooler is priced at $149.99 and comes with a built-in kickstand and RGB lighting, but it’s unclear as to whether it can be used in conjunction with the ROG Kunai 3 gamepad.