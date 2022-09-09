Apple Store errors tripped up many iPhone 14 preorder attempts

Avid iPhone fans worldwide are reporting a tough time preordering Apple’s new products. The iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and AirPods Pro 2 all went up for preorder today, and people have had issues ranging from the Apple Store app and website not loading, financing not working, failure to verify phone numbers, and credit cards not working.

Just like with the iPhone 13 last year, Apple has a pre-preorder system that allows you to speed up the checkout process. You could select the iPhone you’re interested in, select accessories, and set up your payment and shipping. Then when preorders open, all you would have to do is check out. This system, however, apparently has failed at an abnormally high rate if you see the complaints online. For those that eventually put orders through, some reported their shipping dates had slipped by at least a week. Carrier sites seem to also be having similar issues.

Others are smooth sailing through the process, getting their orders in and delivery dates set for September 16th. Among Verge staff, senior editor Tom Warren had no hiccups checking out with Apple Pay, but some of us did hit walls. Reporter Jon Porter gave up trying after the store failed while trying to process his phone number, and managing editor Alex Cranz had delays before getting an order through — even with Apple Pay and a pre-preorder setup configured.

It seems to be having some sort of issue with the phone number on my account, and it’s failing every time I try to amend it? Idk pic.twitter.com/cPPYgF3RAs — jon.porter (@JonPorty) September 9, 2022

Last year, there were rumblings about iPhone 13 preorders not going through as well, especially for people attempting to use Apple Card or using carrier upgrades during checkout. The issue prevailed for at least around 30 minutes after preorders opened, and it eventually started going through — but not without shipping dates slipping by a few weeks.

#tmobile @tmobile @TMobileHelp Every year iPhone preorder is a mess. This year was NO exception! This might even be the worst year yet still not able to order 45 minutes into preorder . — Kev (@kgageby0) September 9, 2022

Reports suggested Apple projected a flat iPhone production this year compared to 2021, as post-pandemic tech purchases peak, issues stemming from supply constraints, and smartphone evolutions stagnate. But iPhone revenue continued to grow earlier this year despite the lead-up to the iPhone 14 announcement — perhaps demand for the new models is higher than anticipated.