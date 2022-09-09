Vergecast: iPhone 14 event and our first impressions

Every Wednesday and Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Fridays, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, editor-at-large David Pierce, and managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
This week, Apple held its annual hardware event at the Steve Jobs Theater, debuting new iPhones, new Apple Watches, and new AirPods Pro. Nilay and David were able to attend the event in person and get a hands-on look at the new products. The crew discussed everything that happened at the event, first impressions of the phones and watches, and their expectations for Apple’s features in the next year.
