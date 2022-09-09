Valve now has repair centers that can fix your Steam Deck

If something’s broken with your Steam Deck and you don’t want to try to fix it yourself, Valve now has a new option for you: you can send your handheld gaming PC to one of the company’s new repair centers to get it fixed.

Repairs for anything that’s covered by the Steam Deck’s warranty (which is one year in the US) will be free, Valve says. If your device is out of warranty, the company will offer to fix it up for a cost. If you don’t want to pay that fee, you can decline the repair and ask to have your Steam Deck sent back.

This out of warranty paid repair service is completely optional, and if you want to repair your Deck yourself (via @iFixit parts and guides, for instance), that's up to you! More details here: https://t.co/e0q4ytqQ9V — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) September 9, 2022

Of course, if you think you can fix your Steam Deck on your own, Valve is totally open to you doing that; the company has teamed up with iFixit to sell nearly every part of the Steam Deck so you can get the parts you need to repair things yourself. (Check out how my colleague Sean Hollister fixed his noisy fan.) But as Valve continues to ramp up its Steam Deck shipments, for those of us who are a little nervous about the prospect of opening up their beloved Steam Deck (me), these new repair centers offer another way to get things fixed.