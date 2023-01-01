Skip to main content
A partial list of all the EVs that qualify for the new $7,500 tax credit

/

Welcome back, Tesla and Chevy. We missed you.

By Andrew J. Hawkins / @andyjayhawk

Photo by Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge

As of January 1st, 2023, a bunch of electric vehicles became newly eligible for the $7,500 tax credit, which passed into law as part of the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act a year ago.

Some models new to the list had lost their eligibility when their manufacturer hit the previous credit’s sales cap of 200,000 vehicles (Tesla models, Chevy Bolts). Others have recently shifted their production to North America, meeting one of the crucial requirements (VW ID.4).

There’s still a lot in the air right now

There’s still a lot in the air right now — the Treasury Department has set a March deadline for releasing guidance on some of the thornier issues surrounding battery material sourcing and other rules that could drastically reduce the eligibility list if enacted — but for now, these are the EVs that qualify.

Foreign automakers are pressuring the Biden administration to give them a piece of the action, while Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) is threatening to block the implementation in an effort to prevent companies from exploiting loopholes. And Tesla CEO Elon Musk is whining about how it’s “messed up” that certain versions of the Tesla Model Y that exceed the $80,000 price cap don’t qualify, while a bunch of hybrid Jeeps do.

Bottom line: if you’re unsure whether the new EV you’re eyeing qualifies for the credit, talk to an accountant. Every state has at least a few CPAs that are familiar with the EV tax credit craziness and can help you navigate the murky waters ahead. They can also tell you what state incentives, if any, may be available.

This list is a good start, but don’t consider the last word.

Eligible EVs for the $7,500 tax credit

Model yearVehicle descriptionApplicable MSRP limit
2023Audi Q5 TFSI e Quattro (PHEV)$80,000
2021, 2022, 2023BMW 330e$55,000
2021, 2022, 2023BMW X5 xDrive45e$80,000
2022, 2023 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid$80,000
2022, 2023 Ford E-Transit $80,000
2022, 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning $80,000
2022, 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E $55,000
2022, 2023 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring $80,000
2022, 2023 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring $55,000
2022, 2023Chevrolet Bolt$55,000
2022, 2023Chevrolet Bolt EUV$55,000
2022, 2023Cadillac Lyriq$55,000
2021, 2022, 2023Nissan Leaf S$55,000
2021, 2022Nissan Leaf S Plus$55,000
2021, 2022NIssan Leaf SL Plus$55,000
2021, 2022Nissan Leaf SV$55,000
2021, 2022, 2023Nissan Leaf SV Plus$55,000
2022, 2023Rivian R1S$80,000
2022, 2023Rivian R1T$80,000
2022, 2023Chrysler Pacifica PHEV$80,000
2022, 2023Jeep Wrangler 4xe$80,000
2022, 2023Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe$80,000
2022, 2023Tesla Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive$55,000
2022, 2023Tesla Model 3 Long Range$55,000
2022, 2023Tesla Model Y All-Wheel Drive - 7 seat variant (3-rows)$80,000
2022, 2023Tesla Model Y Long Range - 7 seat variant (3-rows)$80,000
2022, 2023Tesla Model Y Performance - 7 seat variant (3-rows)$80,000
2022, 2023Tesla Model Y All-Wheel Drive - 5 seat variant (2-rows)$55,000
2022, 2023Tesla Model Y Long Range - 5 seat variant (2-rows)$55,000
2022, 2023Tesla Model Y Performance - 5 seat variant (2-rows)$55,000
2023Volkswagen ID.4$55,000
2023Volkswagen ID.4 Pro$55,000
2023Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S$55,000
2023Volkswagen ID.4 S$55,000
2023Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro$80,000
2023Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S$80,000
2022Volvo S60 (PHEV)$55,000
2022Volvo S60 Extended Range$55,000
2023Volvo S60 T8 Recharge (Extended Range)$55,000

