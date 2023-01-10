The lightweight OnePlus Buds Pro are nearly half off today

If you ask me, one of the best things about new products releasing is seeing the steep discounts on older models. With the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 set to debut next month, we’re starting to see some terrific deals on their soon-to-be-predecessor, the OnePlus Buds Pro. In fact, the wireless earbuds are on sale in white right now at Amazon for just $79.99, their lowest price to date.
For this price, the OnePlus Buds Pro bring a very compelling set of features. They offer good sound quality and effective noise cancellation along with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. They also feature multipoint support — a somewhat rare thing for earbuds in this price range — along with a comfortable fit that should accommodate most ear shapes. If you’re an Android or iOS user in need of a sleek pair of earbuds for listening to music at work or the gym, rest assured the OnePlus Buds Pro will do the job just fine. Read our review.
OnePlus Buds Pro$80$15047% off
The OnePlus Buds Pro are an elegant set of true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, wireless charging, IP55 dust and water resistance, and good battery life.
Wouldn’t it be great to work on a laptop with a large screen that doesn’t weigh you down when you want to go somewhere? Well, LG’s latest Gram 17 weighs less than three pounds and is currently on sale for $1,196.99 ($604 off) at Amazon. That’s an all-time low on the 2022 laptop, which comes with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a speedy 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P processor.
Thanks to its spacious high-resolution 17-inch display, this laptop is our favorite for fans of big screens. It offers more than 12 hours of battery life along with a terrific keyboard and an expansive port selection that includes everything you might need. It’s a great laptop that may make work a little easier as long as you’re not looking to play demanding games or fire up anything that requires a lot of graphics power. Read our review.
LG Gram 17 (12th Gen Core i7 Evo, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)$1197$180034% off
The LG Gram 17 is the best laptop for fans of big screens, offering a 17-inch display while still being surprisingly lightweight. This particular model runs on Windows 11.
If you’re looking to upgrade your streaming device or pick up a secondary option for another screen in your home, multiple retailers are discounting Amazon’s latest Fire TV Cube. Typically $139.99, it’s currently on sale at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy for $124.99 — a small discount but the first we’ve seen on the Fire TV / Echo speaker hybrid gadget.
In terms of capabilities, the 2022 Fire TV Cube is Amazon’s fastest, most capable 4K streaming device. It offers support for all the popular HDR formats (HDR10 Plus, Dolby Vision, etc.) in addition to hands-free voice controls that allow you to use it to control your TV or smart home. The new Fire TV Cube also features terrific live TV integration that pairs well with the voice assistant, so you can tell Alexa to “go to ESPN on Sling TV” without lifting the remote. So long as you have the patience to endure its large amount of ads, it’s a nice streaming box that stands out in more ways than one. Read our review.
Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022)$125$14011% off
The hybrid Echo and Fire TV is faster than its predecessor with extensive hands-free voice control capabilities, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and excellent performance.
If you want a more basic streaming device, you can buy the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy for $39.99 ($15 off), which is just $5 shy of its best price yet. The Max is one of our favorite streaming devices, one that offers excellent performance with support for Wi-Fi 6 and a terrific selection of streaming apps. While it doesn’t function as a smart speaker and its voice controls aren’t as advanced as the Fire TV Cube’s, it still integrates well with Alexa and makes for a great 4K streamer. Read our review.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2021)$40$5527% off
Amazon’s latest streaming stick offers improved performance and support for Wi-Fi 6. It continues to offer a terrific selection of streaming apps and an easy-to-use interface with the benefit of Alexa voice commands.
A few more deals to kick-start your day
- If you need a basic indoor camera, you can pick up a wired Blink Mini at Amazon and Best Buy for $24.49 ($10 off), an all-time low. The 1080p camera features support for motion detection, night vision, and two-way audio, but be aware you’ll have to pay extra to save and share clips. Read our review.
- Amazon is currently selling the digital version of Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition for Xbox for $30 ($69.99 off). You can also find it on the PlayStation Store for $29.99 until January 18th at 11:59PM PT. Read our original RDR2 review.
- Kodak’s Dock Plus is on sale at Amazon with 90 print sheets for $123.99 ($66 off). I’ve used the photo printer many times and found it prints 4x6 photos at a high enough quality for the price. The images can be oversaturated at times, but that shouldn’t be an issue so long as you aren’t expecting professional-grade photos at this price.