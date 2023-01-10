The lightweight OnePlus Buds Pro are nearly half off today

If you ask me, one of the best things about new products releasing is seeing the steep discounts on older models. With the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 set to debut next month, we’re starting to see some terrific deals on their soon-to-be-predecessor, the OnePlus Buds Pro. In fact, the wireless earbuds are on sale in white right now at Amazon for just $79.99, their lowest price to date.

For this price, the OnePlus Buds Pro bring a very compelling set of features. They offer good sound quality and effective noise cancellation along with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. They also feature multipoint support — a somewhat rare thing for earbuds in this price range — along with a comfortable fit that should accommodate most ear shapes. If you’re an Android or iOS user in need of a sleek pair of earbuds for listening to music at work or the gym, rest assured the OnePlus Buds Pro will do the job just fine. Read our review.

OnePlus Buds Pro $ 80 $ 150 47 % off $ 80 The OnePlus Buds Pro are an elegant set of true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, wireless charging, IP55 dust and water resistance, and good battery life. $80 at Amazon

Wouldn’t it be great to work on a laptop with a large screen that doesn’t weigh you down when you want to go somewhere? Well, LG’s latest Gram 17 weighs less than three pounds and is currently on sale for $1,196.99 ($604 off) at Amazon. That’s an all-time low on the 2022 laptop, which comes with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a speedy 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P processor.

Thanks to its spacious high-resolution 17-inch display, this laptop is our favorite for fans of big screens. It offers more than 12 hours of battery life along with a terrific keyboard and an expansive port selection that includes everything you might need. It’s a great laptop that may make work a little easier as long as you’re not looking to play demanding games or fire up anything that requires a lot of graphics power. Read our review.

If you’re looking to upgrade your streaming device or pick up a secondary option for another screen in your home, multiple retailers are discounting Amazon’s latest Fire TV Cube. Typically $139.99, it’s currently on sale at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy for $124.99 — a small discount but the first we’ve seen on the Fire TV / Echo speaker hybrid gadget.

In terms of capabilities, the 2022 Fire TV Cube is Amazon’s fastest, most capable 4K streaming device. It offers support for all the popular HDR formats (HDR10 Plus, Dolby Vision, etc.) in addition to hands-free voice controls that allow you to use it to control your TV or smart home. The new Fire TV Cube also features terrific live TV integration that pairs well with the voice assistant, so you can tell Alexa to “go to ESPN on Sling TV” without lifting the remote. So long as you have the patience to endure its large amount of ads, it’s a nice streaming box that stands out in more ways than one. Read our review.

If you want a more basic streaming device, you can buy the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy for $39.99 ($15 off), which is just $5 shy of its best price yet. The Max is one of our favorite streaming devices, one that offers excellent performance with support for Wi-Fi 6 and a terrific selection of streaming apps. While it doesn’t function as a smart speaker and its voice controls aren’t as advanced as the Fire TV Cube’s, it still integrates well with Alexa and makes for a great 4K streamer. Read our review.