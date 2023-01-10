New Avatar: The Last Airbender mobile game will let you play with avatars from across the series

The Avatar franchise (not the blue one) had been a bit quiet since the end of The Legend of Korra eight years ago. But everything changed when the Fire Nati — excuse me, Netflix — signed on to produce a live-action movie bringing back showrunners Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. (Before subsequently losing the pair over creative differences with the streamer.) Beyond the live action, Paramount is also working on a feature animated film starring the Gaang as young adults. And if that weren’t enough (and it’s not because The Last Airbender is one of the best animated TV shows of the last decade) Airbender news site Avatar News has reported there’s a third project in the works focusing on the next avatar in the cycle — an earthbender. Games set in the Avatar universe have left much to be desired, so here’s hoping Avatar Generations kicks this new Airbender Renaissance off right.