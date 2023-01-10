Tuesday’s top tech news: the next step in Apple’s chip plans

I’ve been obsessed with Apple’s attempts to build its own cellular iPhone modem for years, ever since the company snapped up Intel’s smartphone modem business in the aftermath of its surprise legal settlement with Qualcomm. (It’s a long story, but my 2019 writeup has the background). Anyway, the latest news is that Apple is working on an in-house chip that would eventually offer Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular connectivity in one, further reducing its reliance on third-party chip designers. An earlier version of the component without cellular connectivity could be ready by 2025, Bloomberg reports.
On the entertainment side, Disney has released a new trailer for upcoming MCU film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It’s one of those trailers that — on its face — seems to give away a lot of the movie’s plot, so be warned. I was pretty cold on most of Marvel’s Phase 4 releases, but I remain hopeful that it’ll re-find the magic with the next one.
Finally, in advertising news we have a double whammy from YouTube and Meta. YouTube says that creators on its platform will now be able to make ad revenue from its TikTok clone Shorts, while Meta is rolling out a new ad distribution system in the US over accusations its previous iteration “propagated housing discrimination.”
Jan 10, 2023, 3:59 AM UTCCharles Pulliam-Moore
It’s Kang’s world in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s newest trailer
Kang the Conqueror looms large in the latest ad for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Jan 9, 2023, 11:03 PM UTCEmma Roth
Meta’s new ad system addresses allegations that it enabled housing discrimination
The company’s launching its new Variance Reduction System in response to a settlement with the US Department of Justice.
Jan 9, 2023, 10:48 PM UTCMitchell Clark
YouTube will start sharing ad money with Shorts creators on February 1st
They, along with all the other YouTube Partner Program members, will have to accept new terms first, though.
Jan 9, 2023, 10:14 PM UTCJay Peters
Apple is reportedly making an all-in-one cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth chip
Apple will apparently start with a chip that replaces the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip it already uses from Broadcom, but down the line, it might make a chip that includes cellular functionality, too.