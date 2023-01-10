Skip to main content
Tuesday’s top tech news: the next step in Apple’s chip plans

Plus a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and YouTube Shorts starts paying.

By Verge Staff

Updated Jan 10, 2023, 3:59 AM UTC
I’ve been obsessed with Apple’s attempts to build its own cellular iPhone modem for years, ever since the company snapped up Intel’s smartphone modem business in the aftermath of its surprise legal settlement with Qualcomm. (It’s a long story, but my 2019 writeup has the background). Anyway, the latest news is that Apple is working on an in-house chip that would eventually offer Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular connectivity in one, further reducing its reliance on third-party chip designers. An earlier version of the component without cellular connectivity could be ready by 2025, Bloomberg reports.

On the entertainment side, Disney has released a new trailer for upcoming MCU film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It’s one of those trailers that — on its face — seems to give away a lot of the movie’s plot, so be warned. I was pretty cold on most of Marvel’s Phase 4 releases, but I remain hopeful that it’ll re-find the magic with the next one.

Finally, in advertising news we have a double whammy from YouTube and Meta. YouTube says that creators on its platform will now be able to make ad revenue from its TikTok clone Shorts, while Meta is rolling out a new ad distribution system in the US over accusations its previous iteration “propagated housing discrimination.

For now, here’s a silly tweet to start your day:

Stay tuned, as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: Tuesday, January 10th, 2023.