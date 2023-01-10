Best Buy is now offering free shipping with no purchase minimum

Best Buy is bringing some changes to its rewards program in the new year. Beginning on January 9th, My Best Buy members are eligible to get free shipping with no required minimum purchase. However, My Best Buy members will no longer be eligible to earn rewards points beginning on February 14th, restricting that benefit to Best Buy credit card holders.

If you currently have an active My Best Buy account, you can still accrue points on eligible purchases before the new terms and conditions go into effect, and you’ll still be able to redeem any points you’ve accumulated without having to apply for a My Best Buy credit card.

I’m not going to tell anyone to run out and apply for a Best Buy credit card, but if you’re looking for free shipping options, signing up for a My Best Buy account isn’t necessarily a bad idea, especially considering the price hike applied to Amazon Prime memberships this past year that took the annual price from $119 to $139. Just note that while a My Best Buy membership does allow you to keep tabs on your order history, it doesn’t confer the same benefits as a Best Buy Totaltech membership, which costs $199.99 per year.