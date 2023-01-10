DJI has announced the DJI RS 3 Mini, a more compact and lightweight alternative to the larger RS 3 and RS 3 Pro gimbals. Weighing just 1.75 pounds (795g), the RS 3 Mini is the smallest entry to the third-generation Ronin series of stabilizers designed for DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. Being around half the weight and size of the RS 3 Pro, the RS 3 Mini should be a lot easier to toss into a bag for traveling and allows some users to shoot stabilized video with one hand.

It might have mini in the name, but the compact RS 3 Mini can support cameras up to 4.4 pounds in weight, so provided you can lift a little more than six pounds with one arm, you should be able to use this thing in just one hand. DJI has provided a full list of supported configurations on its website, including the Canon EOS R5 equipped with an RF24-70mm F2.8 STM lens, Sony Alpha 7S III with a 24-70mm F2.8 GM lens, and the Fuji X-H2S with an XF 18-55 mm F2.8-4 lens. DJI also claims that the RS 3 Mini can stabilize extending zoom lenses without the need to rebalance.

The DJI RS 3 Mini is designed to be used with just one hand thanks to its compact size and weight. Image: DJI

The RS 3 Mini features the same stabilization technology found on the larger RS 3 Pro, which should help to achieve reliably smooth footage even when running, capturing a low-angle shot, or shooting in flashlight mode. Dual-layer quick-release plates should also allow for vertical shooting (ideal for social media content) without requiring additional accessories or restricting the gimbal’s movements.

Wireless shutter control over Bluetooth is supported via the RS3 Mini’s record button, provided you have a compatible camera with that functionality. It also comes equipped with a 1.4-inch full-color touchscreen, a button for switching between different shooting modes (such as Pan Follow and First-Person View), and a front dial for adjusting focus, ISO, and other parameters on supported cameras. DJI claims you can expect up to 10 hours of battery life and that the DJI RS3 Mini can be fully charged in around 2.5 hours using a 10W charger — which doesn’t appear to be included in the box alongside the USB-C charging cable.

The DJI RS 3 Mini features the same stabilization algorithm as the RS 3 Pro, which can achieve smoother shots regardless of the user’s movements. GIF: DJI

For additional functionality, the Ronin mobile app works with the RS 3 Mini to provide additional features like Timelapse, Tracking, and Panorama. Ronin accessories like external fill lights, microphones, and briefcase handles can also be installed via the RS 3 Mini’s NATO port.