Netflix adds TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge to its mobile games lineup

Netflix is bringing some turtle power to its suite of mobile games by adding Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, a modern take on the classic TMNT arcade games. Shredder’s Revenge was first released for PC and consoles in 2022, but now, you can play it on iOS or Android if you have a Netflix subscription.

Shredder’s Revenge does a lot to capture the spirit of the old-school beat ‘em up games: it has beautiful pixel art, side-scrolling levels, and lets up to six people play at the same time. But the game is also designed to be welcoming to people who may not have grown up with the original TMNT arcade games, which might make it easier for new players to jump in. If you want to learn more, you can read Andrew Webster’s interview with designer Frederic Gemus, who spoke about the design philosophy behind Shredder’s Revenge.

My brief time with the mobile version has been promising. I downloaded Shredder’s Revenge on iOS and hopped into an online party. While I was initially worried about the game’s touch controls, the on-screen buttons are big and responsive. Even on my iPhone 12 Mini, they never felt like they hindered my experience, though I did lose track of my character every once in a while on the phone’s small screen. (The game also worked with my Backbone One controller, if you prefer physical controls.)

There are a lot of buttons to mash, but they’re easy to press. Image: Netflix