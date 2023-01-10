Esports and lifestyle brand 100 Thieves is laying off staff

100 Thieves, a popular gaming, esports, and lifestyle brand, laid off about 30 employees on Tuesday, according to esports journalist Jacob Wolf. The cuts hit roles in sales, marketing, content and human resources as well as senior positions including chief revenue officer, director of people, director of talent, and head of partnerships, Wolf reports.

Forbes ranked 100 Thieves as the second-most valuable esports organization in an article published in May. But given Tuesday’s layoffs, it appears that 100 Thieves isn’t immune to the economic challenges that have affected many other companies as of late; even giants like Meta and Amazon have announced sweeping layoffs.