Microsoft announces Xbox Developer_Direct game show for January 25th

Microsoft is holding a “Developer_Direct” event on January 25th. Together with Bethesda, Microsoft is getting ready to detail its plans for Xbox this year, which should include a closer look at some Xbox games expected soon and important Xbox Game Pass additions.

“Presented by the game creators themselves from studios including Arkane Austin, Mojang Studios, Turn 10 Studios, and ZeniMax Online Studios, the Developer_Direct will focus on big features, extended gameplay showcases, and the latest info for Xbox games launching in the next few months, including The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall,” says Microsoft in a blog post.

There will be “several minutes of gameplay” for Redfall, including single and multiplayer gameplay. Minecraft Legends will include “an insider’s look into the PvP multiplayer experience, and there will be gameplay and “exciting new details” for Forza Motorsport. The Elder Scrolls Online can expect an update on 2023’s major chapter update and a “major new feature coming in the game’s biggest update this year.”

Microsoft doesn’t mention Starfield, but the company does confirm a “standalone show is in the works.” We’ve been waiting on Microsoft to provide an update on both Starfield and Redfall after Bethesda delayed these titles last year. We’re hoping this Developer_Direct event will feature a release date for Redfall.