Wednesday’s top tech news: Samsung’s latest flagship is just three weeks away

Samsung has officially revealed a February 1st Unpacked event, when we’ll almost certainly see its Galaxy S23 series flagship smartphone lineup. If past years are anything to go by, the next three weeks will be filled with news about the upcoming smartphones from official and unofficial sources alike. These teaser trailers from Samsung China fall into the former camp.
Sticking with the gadgets is the news that Apple could include fancy new MicroLED displays that it’s designed in-house on future smartwatches and even, eventually, phones. MicroLED is a promising new display technology that could eventually combine the contrast ratio of OLED with the brightness of LCD, but so far it’s only made it to super-sized (and super-priced) TVs from Samsung.
Finally, things aren’t looking good for Parler, the social media network that styles itself as a “censorship-free” alternative to the likes of Twitter. It’s apparently laid off around 75 percent of its staff since late November according to sources, and when we tried to ask the company for comment, an external PR rep told us they no longer work there.
Jan 11, 2023, 9:14 AM UTCJon Porter
Samsung Galaxy S23 teasers hint at high resolution cameras and improved low-light photography
A pair of videos posted by Samsung China hint at the improvements coming on February 1st.
Jan 11, 2023, 1:47 AM UTCMitchell Clark
Apple’s next custom hardware trick might be its own MicroLED screens
Making the switch could pull Apple away from its current reliance on OLED displays made by Samsung, LG, and others.
Jan 10, 2023, 11:32 PM UTCMakena Kelly
Parler’s parent company has laid off a majority of its staff
The sudden purge throws Parler’s future into question.
Jan 10, 2023, 11:00 PM UTCAllison Johnson
Samsung confirms February 1st Unpacked, its first in-person event in three years
Samsung is the latest tech company to return to in-person launches, starting with what will presumably be the Galaxy S23 series unveiling live from San Francisco.