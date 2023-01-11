Wednesday’s top tech news: Samsung’s latest flagship is just three weeks away

Samsung has officially revealed a February 1st Unpacked event, when we’ll almost certainly see its Galaxy S23 series flagship smartphone lineup. If past years are anything to go by, the next three weeks will be filled with news about the upcoming smartphones from official and unofficial sources alike. These teaser trailers from Samsung China fall into the former camp.

Sticking with the gadgets is the news that Apple could include fancy new MicroLED displays that it’s designed in-house on future smartwatches and even, eventually, phones. MicroLED is a promising new display technology that could eventually combine the contrast ratio of OLED with the brightness of LCD, but so far it’s only made it to super-sized (and super-priced) TVs from Samsung.

Finally, things aren’t looking good for Parler, the social media network that styles itself as a “censorship-free” alternative to the likes of Twitter. It’s apparently laid off around 75 percent of its staff since late November according to sources, and when we tried to ask the company for comment, an external PR rep told us they no longer work there.

And now, here’s a silly tweet to start your day: