Court upholds arrest of Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate is a 35-year-old former kickboxer, ex-reality show contestant, and current podcaster-slash-”King of Toxic Masculinity” whose inflammatory diatribes against women, whom he compares to property, have become viral fodder on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube over the last several years.

Until recently, he was also the head of a subscription-based online course program called Hustler’s University, in which customers paid $49 per month to learn, supposedly, how to earn $10,000 per month through crypto investing, drop-shipping, or other scam-adjacent activities.