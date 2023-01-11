Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has notified the state of Texas of its plans to spend upward of $770 million expanding its already immense Austin-based factory.

Some of these projects are due to start construction within a matter of weeks.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filings showing expansion costs at the Austin location. Image: Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation

The aptly named “Gigafactory Texas” opened in April 2022 and has over 10 million square feet of floor space (around 100 football fields), making it the second-largest building by volume in the world. The facility is Tesla’s fourth factory in the US and is currently used to manufacture some Tesla Model Y vehicles, with plans to produce the company’s long-delayed Cybertruck sometime in 2023.