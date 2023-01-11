FTX bankruptcy docs show Tom Brady held over 1 million shares in the crypto exchange

Tom Brady’s weighty investment in FTX is on the verge of evaporating. New bankruptcy filings show that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback holds over 1.1 million common shares in the defunct cryptocurrency exchange, while his ex-wife and fashion model Gisele Bündchen holds around 680,000, as reported earlier by Bloomberg and Insider.

The NFL star and his then-wife have served as brand ambassadors for FTX since 2021 and even appeared in a series of commercials for the exchange (which really haven’t aged well). According to an estimate from Forbes, Brady’s investment was valued at around $45 million, while Bündchen’s was worth about $25 million. In its report, Insider notes, “During typical bankruptcy proceedings, only bond holders are able to recoup some of their losses, while equity investors are usually wiped out.”

Other high-profile figures listed as FTX equity holders include Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots, as well as entrepreneur and Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary. In December, O’Leary told CNBC that he lost the entirety of the $15 million FTX paid him to become a spokesperson for the exchange.