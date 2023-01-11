Netflix adds the SAG Awards to its growing list of livestreams

Netflix will live stream the Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards beginning in 2024, the company announced on Wednesday. The news marks another push from Netflix into livestreaming, an effort that already includes a live Chris Rock comedy special on March 4th.

The annual SAG Awards recognize actors in movies and TV shows. While you won’t catch this year’s ceremony, the 29th iteration, directly on Netflix this year, Netflix is still involved with streaming it. Instead, you’ll be able to watch the show, which takes place on February 26th at 8PM ET, on the company’s YouTube channel. (You can see the full list of nominees on Deadline.) Next year, the show will be on Netflix, and presumably for many years after, as Netflix and the SAG Awards are calling their work a “multi-year partnership.”