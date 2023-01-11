Meta confirms it’s rescinded some full-time job offers

According to a report by TechCrunch, Meta confirmed reports it has revoked full-time job offers that were extended to some candidates. Meta hasn’t commented on how many people or departments were affected by this action, but TechCrunch quotes a company spokesperson saying, “While this decision did not come lightly, it allows us to remain thoughtful as we readjust our hiring through 2023 to align with our highest-priority work.”

A tweet from writer and software engineer Gergely Orosz claims that this action from Meta has affected at least 20 people that initially had offers to start in February. The tweet also points to a statement from Meta recruiters from last October to not rescind full-time job offers, with only part-time offers being at risk.

Unfortunately, that policy seems to have changed, marking the first time that Meta has pulled back on signed job offers for full-time employees.

This isn’t the first time that Meta has pulled the rug out from under prospective employees, however, with 2023 summer internship offers being revoked at its London office in October. Existing employees were hit a month later in November with mass layoffs that affected roughly 11,000 workers.

Meta’s unsteady employment environment is a sharp reaction to the company’s first-ever reported revenue decline, which came in Q2 of 2022. A loss that can be attributed to Meta’s massive investment into its unproven Metaverse and Reality Labs division, hemorrhaging billions of dollars. Even with investors publicly pressuring CEO Mark Zuckerberg to dial back on spending, Meta has shown very little restraint this past fiscal year.