TCL’s 65-inch 6-Series Mini LED TV is a major deal at $699.99

If your New Year's resolution was to get a big 4K TV, we’re here to make quick work of that less than two weeks into 2023. Currently, you can pick up the 65-inch model of TCL’s 6-Series QLED 4K TV at Best Buy for $699.99 (normally $999.99). There are, of course, pricier models available with more bells and whistles, but what this model has makes it a great value for the price. It has a Mini LED-backlit panel that gets brighter and has more contrast than most similarly priced TVs. Plus, it has two HDMI 2.1 ports that can output 4K at a 120Hz refresh rate to consoles and PC. It also comes standard with the Google TV smart platform baked in, giving you access to all major streaming services plus screen mirroring via Chromecast. Read our review.

For those daring to try something bold in the new year, you might want to check out X-Bows’ sale on its new Crystal ergonomic mechanical keyboard. Normally $229, you can currently pick one up for just $183.20 when you use the code NY20 at checkout. In addition to its unique split design and its 70 percent layout, the chassis of the X-Bows Crystal is completely transparent, allowing its RGB backlighting to shine through. The X-Bows can be shipped with a variety of different mechanical switches and layouts, and its hot-swappable PCB is compatible with virtually any three-pin switch.

If you’re looking to add something to your PC gaming setup without spending much, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed is discounted to $29.99 at Amazon, which is $20 off its regular price. While the G305 is available in a number of neat colorways, this sale unfortunately applies only to the standard black model.

There are more powerful gaming mice available at a higher price, but for a mere $30, you’ll have a tough time finding a peripheral that can trade blows with the G305. The mouse has a 12K DPI sensor, six programmable buttons, and a lightweight, ambidextrous design. The G305 offers 2.4GHz wireless connectivity with its USB dongle, and it’s powered by a single AA battery that Logitech says can provide up to 240 hours of gaming.

The Logitech K380 Bluetooth keyboard is a more budget-friendly alternative to the Apple Magic Keyboard, and it’s available in colors that match the 24-inch iMac. The reason why I’m telling you this is because it’s $10 off at Amazon, selling in lavender, white, or pink for just $29.99. (If you want a mouse to match, you can find Logitech’s Pebble M350 wireless mouse in similar colors for around $24 at Amazon (normally $29.99).

The K380 keyboard can toggle between up to three different Bluetooth devices, and two AAA batteries can last for up to 24 months. While this model of the K380 uses a layout pointed at Apple users, a platform-agnostic layout is available for the same price. As for the mouse, the Pebble M350 can pair with devices using either Bluetooth or via its 2.4GHz dongle. One AA battery can apparently last for up to 18 months.

Asus announced a new generation of its 2-in-1 Flow gaming laptops earlier this month at CES, but the last-gen model is still a great choice if you want a now-discounted gamer-friendly convertible. You can pick up the Asus ROG Flow X13 at Best Buy for $1,199.99 instead of $1,599.99. The 13.4-inch touchscreen of the Flow X13 features a 1920 x 1200 resolution and is powered by an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics chip and an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor. As for storage and memory, you’re getting a 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM. While the X13 has excellent performance for productivity, its GPU struggles to deliver stellar gaming performance you might find with some similarly priced laptops — that is, unless you feel like shelling out for the optional XG Mobile eGPU. Read our review.

