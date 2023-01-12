Thursday’s top tech news: an Apple ecosystem for all

Apple works hard to give its products a premium aura, but at a certain point growing its business means making them available for more people. So it perhaps shouldn’t be surprising to see a report claiming that Apple is preparing to produce a more affordable $99 pair of AirPods for release as early as next year. That’s still not cheap per se, but coming in below the $100 emotional barrier could entice more people to buy Apple’s popular true wireless earbuds.
It’s a similar story over on the services side, where Apple is rolling out its Music and TV apps on Windows, ensuring users can still make the most of their subscriptions regardless of platform.
In space news, NASA and Russian space agency Roscosmos say they plan to send a new spacecraft to the International Space Station after a craft currently docked at the station started leaking coolant. It’s not a “rescue” mission as such. Instead the agencies are characterizing it as a replacement vehicle.
$99 AirPods could ship as early as next year alongside next-gen AirPods Max
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the new models could arrive in the second half of 2024, or the first half of 2025.
Jan 12, 2023, 12:14 AM UTCMitchell Clark
Apple’s Music and TV apps for Windows are now available in preview
Plus an app for managing your iPods and iPads, since you can’t use iTunes with the apps installed.
Jan 11, 2023, 11:19 PM UTCGeorgina Torbet
Russia plans to launch new Soyuz spacecraft to replace a leaky one docked at the ISS
Leaks in the spacecraft were discovered late last year. NASA and Russia’s Roscosmos are sending the replacement craft sometime next month, though it’s not considered a rescue mission. A SpaceX spacecraft is standing by as a backup.