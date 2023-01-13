Samsung will give you a $50 credit when you reserve and preorder the Galaxy S23

Samsung’s next Unpacked event will kick off on February 1st, when we expect it to launch the Galaxy S23 and a new Galaxy Book laptop. As usual, the company has opened up some promotions that can earn you free credit to use in its online store. From now through the day of the event, simply placing a free reservation for either the Galaxy S23 or the Galaxy Book will set you up to get a $50 gift card, or $100 if you choose to reserve both. The catch is that, to get this credit, you have to follow through with preordering them once the floodgate opens on February 1st.

Actually, there’s more than one catch. You must spend the complimentary gift card at the same time you put money down for your preorder — and you can’t use it to make your new S23 or Galaxy Book cheaper to buy. Instead, it’s for accessories and other gear available on Samsung.com or through the Shop Samsung mobile app. If you don’t use it during this purchase, you lose it.

I’m personally interested to see how the Galaxy S23 will fare in the photography department after my colleague Becca Farsace crowned the S22 Ultra the best camera phone of 2022.

The Logitech G435 Lightspeed is about as jam-packed with features as sub-$150 wireless gaming headsets but at a fraction of the cost. At Amazon, you can pick from two different color schemes that cost just $29.99 each (originally $80). These were my favorites from 2022 and not just because of their low price. What they lack in premium build materials is made up for with good sound quality, solid wireless performance, acceptable comfort, and dual wireless modes (2.4GHz and Bluetooth). You might be able to find a cheaper wireless gaming headset, but I suggest you don’t try when there are deals this good on a solid model that I can vouch for.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed $ 30 $ 80 63 % off $ 30 Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed is a lightweight and comfortable wireless gaming headset that won’t break the bank. It’s compatible with PlayStation consoles as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC. It also supports Bluetooth, so you can listen to music or pick up calls while you game. $30 at Amazon

There’s a solid deal happening at Amazon on a robot vacuum that we feel much better recommending for $300 instead of its original $449 price. The product is Yeedi’s Vac 2 Pro, and it can both suck stuff up and mop your floors. My colleague Jennifer Pattison Tuohy praised its excellent mopping capability as well as its knack for not getting stuck while on the job. That it can be commanded with your voice via Google Assistant or Alexa is another plus.

Its performance was never in question during our review; however, it has a couple of flaws that made its higher $449 price tough to swallow, like so-so visual mapping capabilities that skipped large sections of rooms during our testing and the fact that you have to remove the mop for it to vacuum. We noticed that it never ran for more than 85 minutes before needing to be charged, so perhaps this one’s best for smaller homes. Read our review.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro $ 300 $ 450 33 % off $ 300 The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro can vacuum and mop simultaneously using an oscillating mopping system that actually scrubs. It also intelligently avoids mopping your carpets and has 3D obstacle avoidance, so it can get through the job without being derailed by a pair of shoes. $300 at Amazon

Best Buy is still offering this mild banger of a deal on the ninth-gen iPad from 2021. The 64GB version that can connect via Wi-Fi is $249.99, which is the lowest price that a major retailer has sold it for. You’ll even get 25 percent off a Logitech keyboard folio with purchase. (Look beneath the price to find a small section called “Hot offer” for more details.) This model has become tough to find in stock at Amazon — or else I’d expect that retailer to match this deal.

This is the final iPad to have the now-old-school design with a Touch ID button at the front, and a Lightning connector on its bottom. Those are either perks or cons, depending on who you ask, since the newer model has a refreshed design, a bigger screen, and USB-C charging. It also has a slightly faster chipset (A14 Bionic compared to A13 Bionic). However, this discounted iPad might be the one for you if you care about its inclusion of a headphone jack, not to mention it costs $200 less right now.

