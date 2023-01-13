Friday’s top tech news: unexpected price cuts at Tesla

After months of incremental price increases, Tesla appears to be reversing course with some massive price cuts. With Tesla having dissolved its PR department, no official reason for the cuts was given, but the company’s recent disappointing financial performance could provide some clues.
Elsewhere, British postal service Royal Mail is continuing to deal with an ongoing cyber incident, which now appears to be a ransomware attack. The carrier says it’s currently unable to send deliveries abroad, and is warning customers to hold onto their packages for now.
And finally, Nvidia has released an interesting new feature for use with its graphics cards that can make it look as though you’re looking into your camera when your eyes are actually pointed elsewhere. It’s beta software and a little buggy in our experience, but for the low, low price of “free” (well, I guess technically “included with the price of an Nvidia GPU”) it’s worth having a play around with.
Jan 13, 2023, 10:20 AM UTCJon Porter
Royal Mail’s ‘cyber incident’ appears to be a ransomware attack
The British postal service has been unable to send items internationally since Wednesday, after an attack which appears to have used tools from infamous Russia-linked group LockBit.
Jan 13, 2023, 9:46 AM UTCTom Warren
Tesla cuts prices in the US and Europe by up to 20 percent
There are steep discounts on the Model Y, with five-seater versions now qualifying for the federal tax credit.
Jan 12, 2023, 11:48 PM UTCMitchell Clark
Nvidia Broadcast can now deepfake your eyes to make you look at the camera
The Eye Contact feature relies on AI to simulate what your eyes would look like if you were looking at the camera instead of elsewhere.