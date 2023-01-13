Skip to main content
Friday’s top tech news: unexpected price cuts at Tesla

Plus more information on Royal Mail’s ongoing cybersecurity incident, and a neat new Nvidia feature.

By Verge Staff

Updated Jan 13, 2023, 10:20 AM UTC
A Tesla Model Y on display at a trade show.
A Tesla Model Y at a recent trade show.
Photo by Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

After months of incremental price increases, Tesla appears to be reversing course with some massive price cuts. With Tesla having dissolved its PR department, no official reason for the cuts was given, but the company’s recent disappointing financial performance could provide some clues.

Elsewhere, British postal service Royal Mail is continuing to deal with an ongoing cyber incident, which now appears to be a ransomware attack. The carrier says it’s currently unable to send deliveries abroad, and is warning customers to hold onto their packages for now.

And finally, Nvidia has released an interesting new feature for use with its graphics cards that can make it look as though you’re looking into your camera when your eyes are actually pointed elsewhere. It’s beta software and a little buggy in our experience, but for the low, low price of “free” (well, I guess technically “included with the price of an Nvidia GPU”) it’s worth having a play around with.

For now, here’s a silly tweet:

