Netflix is canceling Dead End: Paranormal Park

Though Hamish Steele’s Dead End: Paranormal Park was one of the better animated series to hit Netflix last year with its two back-to-back seasons, the streamer’s decided not to bring it back for a third season.

In a Twitter post, Steele explained today that while he’s known for some time that Netflix wasn’t planning to renew Dead End, he was “hoping that we could reverse it, change it, make something good out of it” and even began working with a writers room for a third season.

“We have scripts and designs and outlines ready to go,” Steele said. “It was always the plan to give these characters the proper ending they deserve. But sadly, the powers that be don’t want any more. Honestly, we were lucky to make it through everything happening in the last few years.”