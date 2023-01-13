Judge rejects Elon Musk’s request to move his upcoming securities fraud trial to Texas

A judge rejected Elon Musk’s request to move his upcoming securities fraud trial out of San Francisco, Bloomberg reports. Musk had argued that the jury pool from the city would be biased against him.

Musk is facing a civil trial next week stemming from a lawsuit filed by Tesla shareholders who accuse the billionaire of making false statements in his tweets from 2018 about taking the electric vehicle company private. The shareholders argue that Musk’s tweets, in which he claimed he had “funding secured” to take the company private, caused wild swings in Tesla’s share price, costing them billions of dollars.

The deal to take Tesla private never materialized, and Musk ultimately lost his chairmanship of the company and was forced to pay a $40 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Musk had requested moving the trial from California to Texas, where he lives and Tesla is now headquartered, arguing he can face a less biased jury pool in that state. Musk’s lawyers argued that his recent takeover on Twitter and his expressions of “honesty” in his tweets have damaged his reputation in San Francisco, with its famously liberal-leaning population. They cited as evidence a potential juror questionnaire that found over 80 percent of respondents had a negative impression of Musk, according to Bloomberg.

Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Musk, argued that amid all the media controversy around Musk, “we don’t think we can get a fair trial in this district, period, full stop.” “The media reports are character assassinations,” Spiro added. The “flavor and tenor” of the “character reporting” is about a “human being who is making firing decisions” at Twitter. He said “it doesn’t dissipate through evidence” presented at trial.

But District Court Judge Edward Chen didn’t buy this argument, expressing confidence that an impartial jury could be chosen to oversee Musk’s trial. Chen also noted that Musk still has “a lot of fans” in the Bay Area, according to Bloomberg. Chen also dismissed the idea of moving the trial to Texas, noting that it has no connection to the state as it was filed while Tesla was still headquartered in California.

Lawyers for the Tesla shareholders have noted that none of the prospective jurors work for Twitter and that only two of them knew someone who worked at the company.