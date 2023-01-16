Skip to main content
Monday’s top tech news: Twitter’s third-party client ban seems like no accident

Plus new rumors about the fifth Galaxy Fold.

By Verge Staff

Updated Jan 16, 2023, 8:56 AM UTC
Although Twitter is yet to issue an official statement on why most major third-party clients broke last week, it increasingly seems as though the outage is intentional. The Information reported over the weekend that the outage is no accident, meaning Twitter has effectively just kneecapped several apps designed to help people use its service without having the decency to let their developers know. I think John Gruber says it best when he calls this behavior “absurdly disrespectful.

ICYMI, my colleague Alex Heath wrote up an interesting analysis piece about who in the world could actually be brought in to lead Twitter if and when Elon Musk steps down as CEO.

In gadget news, Samsung is reportedly developing a new hinge design for its fifth-generation Galaxy Fold device (due to be announced later this summer) that could decrease its visible screen crease when unfolded. I’m generally of the opinion that display creases aren’t particularly visible when you’re actually using existing foldables, but making them less visible should help the devices feel more premium.

For now, here’s a silly tweet to start your day.

Stay tuned, as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: Monday, January 16th, 2023.