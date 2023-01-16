Monday’s top tech news: Twitter’s third-party client ban seems like no accident

Although Twitter is yet to issue an official statement on why most major third-party clients broke last week, it increasingly seems as though the outage is intentional. The Information reported over the weekend that the outage is no accident, meaning Twitter has effectively just kneecapped several apps designed to help people use its service without having the decency to let their developers know. I think John Gruber says it best when he calls this behavior “absurdly disrespectful.”
ICYMI, my colleague Alex Heath wrote up an interesting analysis piece about who in the world could actually be brought in to lead Twitter if and when Elon Musk steps down as CEO.
In gadget news, Samsung is reportedly developing a new hinge design for its fifth-generation Galaxy Fold device (due to be announced later this summer) that could decrease its visible screen crease when unfolded. I’m generally of the opinion that display creases aren’t particularly visible when you’re actually using existing foldables, but making them less visible should help the devices feel more premium.
Monday, January 16th, 2023.
Jan 16, 2023, 12:12 AM UTCEmma Roth
Tweetbot is down again
Users were briefly able to sign into the app and browse through tweets. But now they can’t access Tweetbot at all.
Jan 15, 2023, 11:41 PM UTCEmma Roth
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may finally get the crease right
Samsung might adopt a new droplet-shaped hinge that makes the foldable’s crease much less noticeable.
Jan 15, 2023, 7:13 PM UTCAlex Heath
Who should be the next CEO of Twitter?
Let’s play a guessing game.
Jan 15, 2023, 4:58 PM UTCMitchell Clark
Twitter apps are still broken and Musk is still silent
Days later, developers have no idea why their apps mysteriously stopped working. They haven’t heard back from the company.